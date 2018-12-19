32,650 Shares in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,782,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,053,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6,892.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 145,086 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 445.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 175,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,890,000 after buying an additional 143,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $7,071,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $116.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $1.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.94%.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

