$335.94 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce sales of $335.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.50 million and the highest is $340.80 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $314.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.91 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 30.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Burik sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $496,947.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,003.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $98,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,540 shares of company stock worth $745,554. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,406,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,701,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

