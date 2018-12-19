$338.85 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report sales of $338.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $383.50 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $312.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.29). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $256.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $705.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,067,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,217,000 after buying an additional 59,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,217,000 after buying an additional 59,836 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 26.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 53.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

