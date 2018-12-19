3,578 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,578 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Patrick Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after buying an additional 118,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,158,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Patrick Industries by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 222,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $6,746,007.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Courtney Blosser sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $107,867.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,080 shares of company stock worth $906,234 and have sold 356,737 shares worth $11,131,139. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PATK opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $698.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.23 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “3,578 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/3578-shares-in-patrick-industries-inc-patk-purchased-by-wakefield-asset-management-lllp.html.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.