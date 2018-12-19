3,580 Shares in Welltower Inc (WELL) Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $498,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 90,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $491,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.25. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $74.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. Welltower’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, boosted their price target on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $317,704.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

