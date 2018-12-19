37,075 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.0484 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

