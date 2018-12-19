38,025 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 620.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $121.22 and a 1 year high of $165.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

