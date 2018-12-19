3M Co (MMM) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,488,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 259,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 175,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.16.

Shares of MMM opened at $194.56 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $181.98 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/3m-co-mmm-shares-sold-by-cypress-capital-group.html.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.