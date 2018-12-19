4,222 Shares in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in American Financial Group by 38,541.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,580,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,286,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $782,062,000 after purchasing an additional 763,692 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in American Financial Group by 81.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,539 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 81.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in American Financial Group by 910.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 124,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 181,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $20,541,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Joseph purchased 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.91 per share, with a total value of $92,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,038.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

AFG opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $89.50 and a 1 year high of $121.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.31. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

