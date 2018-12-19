5,500 Shares in Sony Corp (SNE) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,111,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,780,000 after buying an additional 709,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,022,000 after buying an additional 223,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,273,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,261,000 after buying an additional 104,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,218,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,637,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNE opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. Sony had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

SNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

