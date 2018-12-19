6,235 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 70,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.37 and a 52-week high of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

