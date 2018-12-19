636 Shares in Markel Co. (MKL) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Markel by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Markel by 636.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Markel by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Markel by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,007.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $990.37 and a 1 year high of $1,228.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $21.45. Markel had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Markel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,361.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,265.25.

In other news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.55, for a total value of $119,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,096.50 per share, with a total value of $274,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349 shares of company stock worth $386,027. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

