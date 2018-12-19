6,415 Shares in ResMed Inc. (RMD) Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.64 and a 1 year high of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $588.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.66 million. ResMed had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $67,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,380,700.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $471,964.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,913 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,896. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

