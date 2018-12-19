6,603 Shares in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Viacom by 36,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viacom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viacom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Viacom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Viacom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viacom stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Viacom, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $35.55.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Viacom’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAB. Macquarie raised Viacom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Viacom Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

