8,563 Shares in Control4 Corp (CTRL) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRL. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 29.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 26.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Control4 stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Control4 Corp has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.27.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Control4 had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $71.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Control4’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Control4 Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $56,785.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryce Judd sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $61,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,646 shares of company stock worth $767,466. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Control4 from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Control4 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Control4 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

