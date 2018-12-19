9,200 Shares in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Acquired by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 70,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $122,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,378.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $34.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

