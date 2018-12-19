9,563 Shares in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 21.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 14,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $787,735.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $490,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,332.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $64.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

