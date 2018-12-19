976 Shares in American Tower Corp (AMT) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,811,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,331,586,000 after purchasing an additional 448,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,195,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,889,000 after purchasing an additional 951,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,100,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,217,000 after purchasing an additional 480,012 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 16.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,967,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,545,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,605,000 after purchasing an additional 44,364 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Moffett Nathanson downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $162.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $130.37 and a 12 month high of $168.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $1,725,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,021 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,853.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total value of $7,032,936.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,823 shares of company stock valued at $59,006,693. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/976-shares-in-american-tower-corp-amt-purchased-by-point72-hong-kong-ltd.html.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.