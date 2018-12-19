Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.96.

NYSE:ABT opened at $70.08 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $4,003,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,720,509.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $10,298,371.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,459,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,272,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,273 shares of company stock worth $19,410,942 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,514 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 817,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $49,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

