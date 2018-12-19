ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 288,651 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 28,439,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,396,000 after buying an additional 1,210,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,786,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,870,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,247 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,458,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 112,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,282,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,392,000 after purchasing an additional 941,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 11,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $199,999,985.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.18% and a negative net margin of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

