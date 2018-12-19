Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,600.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,600 shares of company stock worth $308,301 in the last 90 days. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $698.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 33.54 and a current ratio of 35.26.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 81.76% and a negative net margin of 1,365.75%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

