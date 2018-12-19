Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report sales of $2.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. Acceleron Pharma reported sales of $3.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year sales of $12.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $14.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.56 million, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $97.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 807.36%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, December 3rd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,334. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 12,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $671,648.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 22.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth about $850,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 9.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 66,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

