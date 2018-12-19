ACG Wealth Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

ACG Wealth raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,578,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $584,293,000 after purchasing an additional 401,694 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,499,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $193,602,000 after purchasing an additional 76,729 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,833,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,897,000 after purchasing an additional 165,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 775,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,367,000 after acquiring an additional 111,660 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,999,288.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 547,019 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,693.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $1,522,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,686.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,373 shares of company stock worth $10,594,929 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

