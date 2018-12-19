Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Major Shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp Sells 61,857 Shares

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 61,857 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,002,701.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scopia Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 12th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 300,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $4,890,000.00.

On Monday, December 10th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $667,450.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 43,801 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $813,822.58.

On Thursday, November 29th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 225,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $4,614,750.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 143,576 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,437,920.48.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 153,858 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $2,658,666.24.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 32,649 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $616,739.61.

On Thursday, October 4th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 126,464 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $2,421,785.60.

ACOR stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $769.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 87.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,275,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 594,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after purchasing an additional 545,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after purchasing an additional 545,689 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 500.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 380,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,968,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

