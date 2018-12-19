Adecoagro (AGRO) and Origin Agritech (SEED) Financial Comparison

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Adecoagro alerts:

This table compares Adecoagro and Origin Agritech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecoagro $933.18 million 0.87 $9.97 million $0.08 84.00 Origin Agritech $50.20 million 0.29 -$11.40 million N/A N/A

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Agritech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adecoagro and Origin Agritech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecoagro 0 5 0 0 2.00 Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adecoagro presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Adecoagro’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Profitability

This table compares Adecoagro and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecoagro -1.88% 16.18% 6.80% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Adecoagro has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Agritech has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adecoagro beats Origin Agritech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It is involved in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing approximately 27,216 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation in the Rio de Janeiro farm located in Western Bahia to a third party. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a total of 246,139 hectares, including 19 farms in Argentina, 11 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; and 2 dairy facilities with approximately 6,967 milking cows in Argentina. It also had 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 12.3 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 megawatts of installed cogeneration capacity. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers crop seeds, including corn, rice, and canola seeds. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.