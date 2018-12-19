Adobe (ADBE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Adobe’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenues were benefited by contributions from Marketo acquisition and strong demand for its creative products. However, higher expenses incurred on acquisitions impacted the bottom line. Nevertheless, Adobe is benefiting from growing subscriptions for its cloud application. It has been making great efforts toward establishing its presence in cloud-related software areas such as documents and marketing. We remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, lower end-market demand and exposure to Europe remain overhangs.”

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe to $297.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.26.

Adobe stock opened at $226.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a one year low of $172.92 and a one year high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total transaction of $665,997.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,875,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,719. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Adobe by 4,366.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Adobe by 92.8% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

