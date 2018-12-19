AdultChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $76,791.00 (XXX)

AdultChain (CURRENCY:XXX) traded 143.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. AdultChain has a total market cap of $76,791.00 and $212.00 worth of AdultChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdultChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, AdultChain has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdultChain alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00076144 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000753 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000105 BTC.

AdultChain Profile

AdultChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2014. AdultChain’s total supply is 51,758,817 coins and its circulating supply is 46,758,782 coins. AdultChain’s official website is adultchain.xxx. AdultChain’s official Twitter account is @adultchain.

AdultChain Coin Trading

AdultChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdultChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdultChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdultChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdultChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdultChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.