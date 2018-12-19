Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $177.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning in order to meet the evolving need of the customers. It is also focusing to expand its footprint by opening new stores, widening online presence and strategic collaborations. In October, it announced a collaboration with Walmart to create an automotive specialty store on Walmart.com. Additionally, it has rolled out Advance Pro, an e-commerce engine to cater to professional customers, which helped the company to access nearly 20,000 customer orders. Over the past six months, shares of Advance Auto Parts have outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.41.

NYSE AAP traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $159.32. 19,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $186,061.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

