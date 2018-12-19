Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $76.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

AEIS stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

