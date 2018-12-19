Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.37 Million Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 915,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 233,046 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,656,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,338,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875,852 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $282,167,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,688,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,772 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,149,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,260 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.19. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a net margin of 105.40% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLY. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

