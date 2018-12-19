Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 25,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,308,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,359,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,090,000 after acquiring an additional 774,771 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,165,563.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,054,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominique Grau sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $658,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,902.

Shares of A stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.75 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

