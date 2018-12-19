AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) Director Robert J. Campbell Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Director Robert J. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,311 shares in the company, valued at $177,166.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. Dow Chemical Co. DE increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 19,847,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,612,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,612,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117,567 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 21.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 159,045 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGFS has been the subject of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AgroFresh Solutions from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

