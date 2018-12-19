Air Lease Corp (AL) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Air Lease by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 642,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 95,447 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.59.

NYSE:AL opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.83. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.01 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 51.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

In other Air Lease news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $102,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,496,015.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $71,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,898,585.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

