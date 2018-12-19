AirToken (AIR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

AirToken (CURRENCY:AIR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, AirToken has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One AirToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC and IDEX. AirToken has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $0.00 worth of AirToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AirToken

AirToken was first traded on August 10th, 2017. AirToken’s total supply is 1,491,492,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,000,000 tokens. AirToken’s official Twitter account is @airtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirToken’s official website is www.airtoken.com. The Reddit community for AirToken is /r/AirToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AirToken

AirToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

