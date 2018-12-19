Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of AKTX opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akari Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd owned about 8.49% of Akari Therapeutics worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

