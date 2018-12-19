Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

NASDAQ:AKBA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,131. The stock has a market cap of $435.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.71 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 45.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,883,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 787,904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,016,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,050,000 after acquiring an additional 717,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,006,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

