Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.56

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 138054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $403.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.71 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.61% and a negative net margin of 30.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3,012.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 787,904.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,016,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 496,069 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 485,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 52.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 173,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

