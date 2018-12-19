Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARE. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $120.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total transaction of $1,230,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,168,610.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $55,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,329 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,605,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,088,750,000 after buying an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,605,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 863,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 834,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,824,000.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT) uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $19.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.2 million square feet (SF) as of September 30, 2018.

