Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 74,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.53.

NYSE BABA opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $381.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $130.06 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

