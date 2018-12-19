Alliance Pharma plc (APH) Declares GBX 0.49 Dividend

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON APH opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Wednesday. Alliance Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71.43 ($0.93).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

In other news, insider John Dawson sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total value of £770,000 ($1,006,141.38).

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

