Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 117.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,160 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark acquired 20,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $480,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,166.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashish Masih acquired 12,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.26 per share, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 114,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,176.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECPG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/alliancebernstein-l-p-boosts-holdings-in-encore-capital-group-inc-ecpg.html.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.