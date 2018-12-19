Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,693,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,823,000 after buying an additional 348,114 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 389,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,318,000 after purchasing an additional 169,756 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,155,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 122,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 60,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 59,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $166.36 and a 12 month high of $224.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

