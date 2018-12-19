Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 8,470 Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTXB. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the third quarter worth $210,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the second quarter worth $230,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the second quarter worth $351,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTXB shares. BidaskClub raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on LegacyTexas Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LegacyTexas Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $98.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

