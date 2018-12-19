Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $68,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.79 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

