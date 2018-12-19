Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Veritex were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $96,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Veritex had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James began coverage on Veritex in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $39.00 price target on Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-raises-position-in-veritex-holdings-inc-vbtx.html.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.