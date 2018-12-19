ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (CBH) Insider Buys $247,500.00 in Stock

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) insider Justin Kass bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $247,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Justin Kass also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 10th, Justin Kass acquired 4,600 shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $40,940.00.
- On Monday, October 8th, Justin Kass acquired 400 shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $3,604.00.
NYSE:CBH opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $9.48.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,029 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 354,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 51,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000.
ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile
There is no company description available for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
