Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $115.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang acquired 36,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $361,501.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh acquired 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $150,002.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,800 shares of company stock worth $570,804 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

