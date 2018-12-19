Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,028.71 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $980.64 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market cap of $707.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target (down from $1,405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total value of $12,500,542.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.04, for a total value of $12,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,434.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,435 shares of company stock worth $86,190,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

