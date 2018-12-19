Alphacat (ACAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $814,093.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Alphacat token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $814,093.00 and approximately $108,677.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.02341184 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00144452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00179616 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026945 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.