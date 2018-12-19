alstria office REIT (AOX) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AOX. Nord/LB set a €12.58 ($14.63) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €14.45 ($16.80) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.01 ($16.29).

Shares of AOX opened at €12.60 ($14.65) on Monday. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.19 ($13.01) and a 52 week high of €13.49 ($15.69).

Alstria office REIT-AG is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused solely on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. alstria was founded in January 2006 and was converted into the first German REIT in October 2007. Its headquarters are in Hamburg. The combination of alstria and Deutsche Office creates the leading listed German office real estate company with a combined portfolio of 117 office buildings comprising 1.6 million sqm of lettable space and representing a total portfolio value of approximately EUR 3.5 billion (as of September 30, 2018).

